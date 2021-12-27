Venture Dairy Coop applauds pro-ag billboard campaign

Wisconsin State Farmer

If you were tired of seeing anti-farming messages as you drove up Hwy 70 in northwestern Wisconsin, you’re in luck.

Community members came together with farmers in Polk and Burnett Counties to fight ag misinformation by launching their own billboard campaign.

Farmers and their neighbors initially raised over $10,000 dollars, with money continuing to come in from people around the state to fund the straightforward and impactful messages of this campaign.

Messages on the billboards located along Hwy 70 east of Grantsburg read: “So God Made a Farmer,” and “Feeding Your Family and Ours.”

Venture Dairy Cooperative officials say the new pro-agriculture billboards occupy the space previously used by activist groups to spread "anti-CAFO, anti-agriculture" messages.

“Venture Dairy Cooperative is proud of the farmers in Burnett and Polk Counties for initiating this project with community members and leading the way to support agriculture and combat attacks on farmers,” said Kim Bremmer, Executive Director of Venture Dairy Cooperative. “We have been working with the local farmers in these counties for the past year and it is great to see their engagement in defending their livelihood and bringing their community together. I hope this positive momentum carries over into other parts of the state."