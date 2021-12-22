Chippewa County selected to host 2024 Farm Technology Days

For the first time in 20 years, Chippewa County has been tapped to host Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in 2024.

Chippewa County last hosted the event in 2004, and will give this county in western Wisconsin the opportunity to showcase its diverse agricultural and economic base. The dates for the 2024 show and the host farm will be selected at a later date.

The three-day outdoor event is the only farm show of its size in the U.S. organized by and run entirely by volunteers. The first WFTD show was named Farm Progress Days and was held in Waupaca County in 1954.

The show, which showcases the latest developments in production agriculture, including practical applications and recent research and technological developments, is now in its 65th year.

Each year the event welcomes between 35,000 and over 50,000 attendees, with more than 500 commercial and educational exhibitors.

The 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will be held July 12-14 in Clark County and be hosted by Roehl Acres Farm and Rustic Occasions in Loyal, Wisconsin. The show will move to Sauk County in 2023, where it will be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club Grounds at S3347 Sand Rd. Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Eau Claire County hosted the most recent and 67th Wisconsin Farm Technology Days at Huntsinger Farms and Silver Springs Foods in July of 2021.