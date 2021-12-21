Share a walk down memory lane with us this Christmas

Each year our hearts turn towards home when we think of Christmas. As a group project, the writers for Wisconsin State Farmer would like to share their holiday memories with our readers.

Some of these memories reach back over 70 years while some occurred only a year or two ago. What connects those memories are the longing for friends and families and simpler times.

We hope you enjoy our collection of stories and we wish each and every one of you a Merry Christmas and a new year ahead filled with good health, happiness and maybe a little prosperity.

Gloria Hafemeister: We all knew Christmas was more than Santa in our one-room schoolhouse

Dan Hansen: Our blessings included Christmas tree from our farms' woodlot

Justin Isherwood: The mood of Christmas lingered on for weeks because of those peanuts

Colleen Kottke: Christmas memories so dear to my heart

Susan Manzke: Donning Santa's red suit runs in the family after all and "But Mommy, when is Santa coming?"

John Oncken: Christmas changes over the years but spirit of family togetherness remains

Kristi Schumacher: Christmas package deal evidence of parents' generosity

Jan Shepel: Christmas on the home farm was a festive affair

Melissa Stangler: Although the cows are gone, memories and traditions remain the same

Jim Zitzelsberger: In the evening of December