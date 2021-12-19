At least 24 tornadoes confirmed in last week's storm

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – At least two dozen tornadoes tore through parts of Nebraska and Iowa earlier this week as part of a powerful storm system that swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, and more are likely to be confirmed as teams continued to assess damage on the ground Friday, the National Weather Service said.

"It's taking a while for the teams to assess," said National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern, based in Valley, Nebraska. "There's just such widespread damage to cover, plus we're really limited on daylight hours."

Storm assessment teams are used to having more daylight hours to work, because such devastating storms are usually seen in warmer months, when the sun is out longer. Wednesday's line of powerful storms hit mid-December amid extremely warm conditions that spawned hurricane-force winds along with the tornadoes.

The confirmed tornadoes stretched across a path from south-central Nebraska to northeastern Iowa, and nine of them rated a strong EF2, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph.

A fifth Wisconsin tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in La Crosse as part of Wednesday night’s historic storms.

The National Weather Service confirmed that 5 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin, damaged several homes and buildings and toppling trees.

The short-lived tornado had a path of about two-thirds of a mile and got as wide as 25 yards, with estimated peak winds at 75 miles per hour. The path of the tornado was from the Mississippi River northeast across the west side of Trempealeau, ending near 10th Street. The duration of the tornado was from 8:23 p.m. until 8:24 p.m. No one was hurt or killed by the tornado. Several trees were snapped in a wooded area west of Trempealeau by the tornado.

The tornadoes occurring in Wisconsin last Wednesday include two in Clark County, one each in Eau Claire County, Chippewa County. The Clark and Chippewa County and the Village of Trempealeau. The other tornadoes were all rated EF2, including the tornado in Chippewa County that struck downtown Stanley, Wis. The Eau Claire County and Village of Trempealeau tornadoes were rated an EF0.

Most of the tornadoes ravaged rural areas away from cities and towns, causing damage mostly to trees, power structures, farm buildings and equipment and some rural homes. But a few communities took direct hits, including Neola in western Iowa, Rudd in northeastern Iowa and Stanley, Wis.

No significant injuries or fatalities were reported from the tornadoes, although at least five people died in the powerful Wednesday storm system that blew into the Plains from Colorado, sending gale-force winds across a swath from New Mexico to Minnesota, Wisconsin and upper Michigan. Four of of the deaths were weather-related traffic fatalities, including a semitrailer driver who was killed when strong winds toppled his truck in eastern Iowa.

In addition to the tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa, at least two tornadoes were confirmed in southern Minnesota on Wednesday — the state's first twisters on record in December.