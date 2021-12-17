Wisconsin Holstein Association announces Distinguished Junior Members

Wisconsin State Farmer

Nine outstanding members of the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association will be recognized for their achievements during the annual Wisconsin Holstein Association Junior Holstein Convention Dec. 28-30 in Appleton.

Four of these honorees will be selected to represent Wisconsin to apply for the National Distinguished Junior Member recognition through Holstein Association USA. The Outstanding Holstein Boy and Girl will also be selected during the banquet on the evening of Dec. 29 of the convention.

Distinguished Junior Members

Elise Bleck, 20, daughter of Jeff and Lea Ann Bleck, ofGlenbeulah resides on a small farm, Bleckview Holsteins and Brown Swiss. She is a sophomore at UW-Madison majoring in Dairy Science with hopes to go to medical school to become a pediatrician. On campus, she is involved in Badger Dairy Club, National Agriculture Marketing Association, and the Association of Women in Agriculture. Elise also enjoys participating in many Junior Holstein activities such as exhibiting at junior shows, dairy judging, and dairy quiz bowl.

Ashley Brandel, 15, is the daughter of Matthew and Tracy Brandel. Her family partners in Straussdale Holsteins LLC, where they milk 175 Registered Holsteins in Lake Mills. She is very active on her family dairy farm and is a sophomore at Lake Mills High School. She is member of the Jefferson County Junior Holstein Association, South Side Eagles 4-H Club, and Lake Mills FFA where Ashley participates in various showing, judging, quiz bowl, and dairy promotion events.

Matthew Gunst, 19, is the son of Dennis and Nikki Gunst. Matthew and his sister Eliza-beth own and operate Ladinodale Holsteins and Jerseys in Hartford. They are the sixth generation to live on their family’s farm helping in all aspects of cropping 300 acres and custom raising heifers. Matthew is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota majoring in Animal Science and Agricultural Communication and Marketing. He is involved in Delta Theta Sigma Fraternity, Gopher Dairy Club, National Agri-Marketing Association, Agriculture Business Club, and dairy judging. Matthew shows at local, state and national shows, and enjoys working with the show heifers and on the farm.

Hannah Hockerman, 19, is the daughter of Greg and Dawn Hockerman, and lives on her family's 700-cow dairy in Westfield. She is a member of the District 5 Junior Holstein group, and is serving her second year as a Wisconsin Holstein Association JAC. Hannah currently attends Rock Valley College as a student athlete playing softball and studying Agricultural Education. In the future, Hannah plans on becoming an agricultural teacher.

Kaianne Hodorff, 20, is the daughter of Corey and Tammy Hodorff. She and her sisters are the fifth generation on their century family farm, Second Look Holsteins LLC. She works full-time managing the maternity department at the farm. Kaianne serves as president of the Fond du Lac County Junior Holstein Association and has served as president of the Armstrong 4-H club and co-chair of the Fond du Lac County dairy committee. Kaianne enjoys participating in dairy bowl and dairy judging, and exhibiting dairy cattle.

Brian “Mac” McCullough, 19, is the son of Chris and Kathie McCullough, and lives on the family’s type-focused dairy farm, Rock-N-Hill-II. He is also employed at A1 Electric, where they specialize in various agricultural applications. Through guidance from other talented industry leaders, Mac has become an experienced fitter and enjoys working at shows. His dream is to own an elite show heifer raising facility and develop top tier show prospects from his own herd and his parents’ herd.

Ainsley Noble, 17, is the daughter of Troy and Jaime Noble and resides on her family’s dairy and beef farm, Nobland Farms, Lancaster. She is a senior at Platteville High School where she is actively involved in FFA, National Honor Society, student council and basketball. Ainsley intends to pursue an education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls next year, majoring in agriculture education with a minor in dairy science. She hopes to someday come back to the family farm as well as teach high school agriculture and advise FFA.

Emily Stumpf, 17. is the daughter of John and Karla Stumpf, and a senior at Appleton North High School. She is currently serving as the 2021 Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant and has been showing Registered Holsteins for 13 years for Valley Drive Holsteins. Emily’s growing herd is housed at her mom’s family farm in Fond du Lac County. She is active in Fond du Lac Junior Holsteins, where she is the treasurer, and is also president of the B-Square 4-H Club. Emily enjoys competing in dairy bowl, showing Registered Holsteins, and breeding and developing her Holstein herd.

Marissa Vosberg, 18, is the daughter of Phil and Laura Vosberg of Monroe. At the age of nine, with support from her parents, Marissa started her own herd of Registered Holsteins and Brown Swiss. She is responsible for developing her herd, and with her parents, operates Vosberg Hilltop Livestock, and helps as the third generation on her family’s beef and crop operation. Marissa is involved in many clubs in school and plays on the girls’ varsity soccer team. She also enjoys exhibiting her Registered Holstein and Brown Swiss cattle.

The convention is being hosted in collaboration with the Waupaca-Waushara Junior Holstein Association at the Red Lion Hotel in Appleton. During the convention, junior members will compete in dairy bowl, dairy jeopardy, speaking events and many more contests.