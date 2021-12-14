Official judges tapped for WDE dairy cattle show

Wisconsin State Farmer

World Dairy Expo exhibitors have selected the eight official judges that will evaluate North America's finest dairy cattle during the 2022 World Dairy Expo set for Oct. 2-9.

The first cattle show will commence on Oct. 3 on the colored shavings under the dome of the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

These individuals were nominated and voted on by 2021 Dairy Cattle Show exhibitors and will serve as officials judges for the 55th World Dairy Expo:.

International Ayrshire Show: Chad Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wis.

International Brown Swiss Show: Gerrit DeBruin, Lake Mills, Wis.

International Guernsey Show: Phillip Topp, Botkins, Ohio

International Holstein Show: Pierre Boulet, Montmagny, Quebec, Canada

International Junior Holstein Show: Pat Conroy, Angola, Ind.

International Jersey Show: Keith Topp, Botkins, Ohio

International Milking Shorthorn Show: Joe Sparrow, Worthville, Ky.

International Red & White Show: Pat Lundy, Granville, N.Y.