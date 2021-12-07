Wisconsin Women in Conservation to host webinar on importance of conservation planning

In further efforts to support female landowners in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Women in Conservation will host a webinar on the importance of conservation planning.

The webinar will take place on Dec. 9 at noon.

“A conservation plan is a record of decisions made as a result of a planning process to address one or more natural resource concerns, to better steward the land,” said Esther Shekinah, research agronomist at Michael Fields Agriculture Institute and WiWiC project lead. “Conservation plans are developed and implemented to protect, conserve, and/or enhance natural resources on a property. They speak to the women landowner’s innate nurturing spirit to better steward the land for their future generations."

“Conservation plans serve as a roadmap to meet the goals of the landowner while addressing resource concerns. The National Resources Conservation Service(NRCS) provides the landowner options on conservation practices that fit in with their goals and will address resource concerns. The landowner is the decision maker and can then decide what practices they wish to install,” said Doolittle, who works with landowners in the Appleton region.

“The benefit to having a Conservation Plan is that NRCS and the landowner are on the same page... NRCS can make sure the landowner has all of the information needed to successfully implement the practices and get conservation on the ground," Doolittle said.

