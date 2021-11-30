DBIA Dairy Business Builder Grant opens February 2022

DBIA

Small- to medium-sized dairy farmers, entrepreneurs, and processors in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin can prepare now to apply for a new, $1 million round of grants administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). This advance notice allows applicants to develop business plans, secure vendor quotes, and take advantage of webinars and other resources available at http://www.cdr.wisc.edu/dbia.

The Dairy Business Builder grant competition opens Feb. 1, 2022 when applications will be available for download. Completed applications will be due March 31, 2022. Eligible projects will include dairy farm diversification and on-farm processing, the creation of value-added dairy products, and efforts to market dairy products for export. Reimbursement grants of up to $50,000 each will be awarded through a competitive review process.

“Since the creation of DBIA, we’ve seen many innovative proposals that have advanced farm and dairy processor businesses and brought new products to market,” said John Umhoefer, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), which partners with Center for Dairy Research (CDR) to execute DBIA in the Upper Midwest.

“These funds will help small dairy businesses grow and innovate, which has become even more critical for their success in these turbulent times,” said Dr. John Lucey, CDR Director.

The DBIA is supported by the USDA. Since its inception as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, the DBIA has administered nearly $1.5 million in 38 grants to dairy farms and businesses in all five participating Midwestern states. The program also offers technical assistance and education to dairy farmers and processors in the region