Master skydiver swoops in to bog to collect his own cranberries

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin Cranberries and Red Bull athlete Jeff Provenzano partnered in a spectacular way to celebrate Thanksgiving’s favorite fruit, the cranberry.

Provenzano prepared for his Thanksgiving by traveling to Wisconsin to collect his own cranberries. He got there the only way a professional skydiver knows how, through the air.

Provenzano is particularly good at swooping (flying low and parallel to the ground). The master skydiver landed in a crisp fall day in a Wisconsin cranberry bog to help Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers promote the state's favorite fruit on a runup to Thanksgiving.

More than half of the world’s cranberries come from Wisconsin each year (usually 4.5-5.5 million barrels). Cranberries are Wisconsin’s official state fruit and largest fruit crop in both size and economic value. The industry has a $1 billion impact on the State’s economy and employs thousands of Wisconsinites.

Cranberry sauce is a Thanksgiving dinner staple, although it can be divisive.

Whether you prefer the canned classic or homemade cranberry sauce, it's part of the spread at most Americans' feasts, with more than half (51%) of U.S. homes planning to make it part of their big meal, according to an Ipsos survey of 1,020 adults.

Ocean Spray commands 70% of the canned jellied cranberry sauce market, according to AdWeek, and sells 67 million cans between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Provenzano is a professional skydiver stuntman, wingsuit pilot, and BASE jumper who specializes as an aerial stunt coordinator. He has completed over 19,000 skydives and holds both national and world titles, as well as multiple world records.

In addition to cutting edge competitive performances, Provenzano has worked as a stuntman for Hollywood feature films, tv shows, and commercials. He trains the US military, as well as a coach to hundreds of students, including professional athletes and celebrities.