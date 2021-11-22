Ag Briefs: 2 injured in Dodge Co. truck vs. tractor crash

Wisconsin State Farmer

TOWN OF EMMET, WI

2 injured in Dodge Co. truck vs. tractor crash

Two men were transported to the hospital following a two vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and farm tractor in the town of Emmet on Nov. 19.

The Dodge County dispatch center received a call around 3 p.m. of a crash on Welsch Rd. near Five Mile Rd., north of Watertown.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck operated by a 42-year-old Reeseville man was southbound on Welsh Road when a farm tractor entered the roadway from a private driveway. when the vehicles collided, sending the pickup truck into the ditch.

The Reeseville man was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital with serious injuries. A passenger of the pickup, 40-year-old Reeseville woman, was transported by ambulance to a hospital with potential serious injuries.

Authorities say the tractor driver, a 62-year-old rural Watertown man, received minor injuries and was not transported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and its Crash Investigation Team. Lack of seat belt use is a factor is the seriousness of the injuries.

MADISON, WI

DOR fields nearly 14,000 applications for farm aid

Gov. Tony Evers told viewers during the Nov. 17 PDPW Dairy Signal webcast that the state's Dept. of Revenue has received nearly 14,000 applications for the latest round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.

To be eligible, farmers gross income in 2020 must fall between $10,000 and $5 million. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 29.

To apply, farmers must us an eligibility code from the DOR. Those who did not receive a letter and believe they are eligible should call 608-266-2772.

COLUMBIA CO., WI

Elk illegally shot and killed on state's deer hunting opener

Authorities say a bull elk was illegally shot and killed on the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer hunting season.

The state DNR said the shooting happened in Columbia County about 7 a.m. Saturday, which was 30 minutes after the official start of deer hunting. The elk was seized as evidence.

DNR officials said they have a suspect. The department has not said if that person is from Wisconsin. Wisconsin has a limited elk hunt in the northern elk range, but elk are protected in the rest of the state, including Columbia County.

It's the fourth straight year in which at least one elk has been illegally killed by a gun deer hunter.

SOMERS, WI

Truck crash spills ton of grain

More than 2000 lbs. of dry corn spilled on a Kenosha County road when a semi-truck struck a utility pole and overturned on Nov. 18.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the accident happened in Somers on Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin Ag Connection reported that authorities closed down the road for several hours as the grain was being cleared. The incident remains under investigation.

ST. PAUL, MN

Turkey producers benefiting from higher prices this year

Minnesota farmers who grow about 45 million turkeys annually will benefit from higher prices this year, according to agriculture experts.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says the price of turkeys has steadily increased as demand has risen following a year in which there were fewer family gatherings and restaurant traffic was down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The USDA is predicting this year to be a record high price for turkeys, said Tim Petry, a livestock marketing economist with the North Dakota State University Extension Service.

Higher prices for corn and soybeans to feed the turkeys, however, is cutting in to profits, growers said.

CAMBRIDGE, WI

Regulators reject effort to block Dane County solar project

Utility regulators have rejected an effort to block what would be Wisconsin’s largest renewable energy source, defending a process that allows utilities to buy a plant after unregulated companies secure a permit, Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Invenergy, a Chicago-based developer, is seeking a permit to build a solar-plus-storage facility on about 2,400 acres west of Cambridge. The 465-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center would produce enough electricity to power about 80,000 typical homes.

Three utilities, including We Energies and Madison Gas and Electric, are seeking to purchase the project for $649 million.

The town of Christiana and two residents asked the Public Service Commission to deny the permit, saying the utilities and developer are exploiting a legal loophole to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

The PSC voted 2-0 without discussion to take no action, which has the effect of denying the motion. Commissioner Tyler Huebner recused himself from the Koshkonong permitting process after opponents accused him of advocating for the project in his previous role as head of Renew Wisconsin.

MARSHFIELD, WI

Farm parents sought for research study

The National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, part of the National Farm Medicine Center at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, is recruiting farm parents to participate in a study assessing the effects of reading injury news articles.

“Farm parents play a large role in their kids’ appreciation for agriculture, and they also make key decisions regarding their children’s health and safety,” said lead researcher Bryan Weichelt, Ph.D., a fifth-generation farmer, father, and military veteran, raised on a small central Wisconsin dairy farm. “The results of this project may guide future research and educational programs surrounding the communication of agricultural health and safety.”

Parents will earn a total of $50 of the course of the study, and an additional $20 by completing a one-year follow-up. Eligible farm parents will fill out two online surveys and read four news articles overs a six-week period, answering a few questions along the way. To participate visit https://bit.ly/3DHd2Kz

NEW YORK, NY

Independent websites team up to boost rural journalism

Several independent websites are joining forces to create a network for news about rural America, hoping to fill a void created in areas hit hard by the shrinking media industry of the past two decades.

The Rural News Network will begin early next year with collaborations on the economic problems of indigenous communities, and water and equity issues in the western U.S., Associated Press reported.

The network is being organized by the Institute for Nonprofit News, an organization that represents some 350 independent news sites across the country. Members range from well-known investigative sites like ProPublica and the Center for Public Integrity to some that focus on particular communities or neighborhoods.

Vast swaths of rural America have become news "deserts" with the economic failure of many local newspapers, and some of INN's members have sprung to life in response to this.

MADISON, WI

2022 State Park & Forest admission stickers go on sale Nov. 26

The Wisconsin DNR announced the 2022 state park and forest admission passes will go on sale Nov. 26. The stickers and passes are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2022.

The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin.

An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older.

Resident and non-resident annual admission stickers are available online and at individual state park and forest properties via drive-up window service, self-registration kiosks or over the phone.

BRATTLEBORO, VT

Holstein Assoc. USA taps All-National Showcase program honorees

Holstein Association USA presented the 2021 All-National Showcase honorees. The All-National Showcase Program recognizes U.S. Registered Holstein cows and their owners for outstanding performance at National Holstein Shows. Exhibitors from across the country earned points throughout the show season. Wisconsin honorees include:

Winter Yearling Heifer: Reserve All-National: Tal-view Tatoo Pistol, Michael & Julie Duckett & Matt L Hawbaker. Fall Yearling Heifer: All National: Milksource Unix Chassup-ET, Jacob & Logan Harbaugh & Erin R Viergutz.

Junior Two-Year-Old Cow: All National: Hobby-Hill Denver Elizabeth, Gracin & Chesney Speich. Senior Two-Year-Old Cow: All National: Tree-Hayven Tatoo Last Song, Michael & Julie Duckett.

Senior Three-Year-Old Cow: All National: Oak-Ridge-K Gchip Turbo, Milk Source LLC & Ransom Rail Farms Inc. Four-Year-Old Cow: All National: Stone-Front Union Imelda, The Imelda Group.

Reserve All-National: Oakfie150,000 Lb. Lifetime Milk Production Cowld Solom Footloose-ET, M & J Duckett, Vierra Dairy & T & S Abbott. : All National: Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal-ETS, Peter & Lyn Vail & Budjon Farms.