2021 harvest almost in the books

Above normal temperature, rain and measurable snowfall across most of Wisconsin put a small damper on farmers as they raced towards the finish line for the 2021 cropping season.

Last week farmers had nearly 5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 14, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.

With 86 percent of corn and 97 percent of soybeans harvested, farmers made inroads on fall tillage and manure applications. Fieldwork was 73 percent complete, nearly two weeks ahead of the 5-year average.

Winter wheat was 96 percent emerged. Winter wheat condition rated 79 percent good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.