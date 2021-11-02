WI State Fair ornament to benefit Foundation

Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation

The beloved Wisconsin State Fair was “back and butter than ever” in 2021, a sentiment that has been captured for the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation’s holiday ornament sale and membership drive.

Now through the end of the year, Bank Five Nine has pledged to match all gifts to the Foundation up to $10,000. With this generous corporate match, the purchase of every ornament and Friend of the Fair membership will work twice as hard to support the Fair we love.

At $25, the 2021 Official Wisconsin State Fair “Back and Butter Than Ever” ornament can be ordered online at www.wsfpfoundation.org starting Nov. 1, or purchased in person at 13 participating Bank Five Nine retail locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin starting Nov. 15.

The ornament is also included free with any Friend of the Fair membership purchased for the 2022 Fair. Friend of the Fair memberships are great holiday gifts and available for every budget level with benefits including tickets, Original Cream Puffs, concert presale codes and more.

“Coming off a year without a Fair, the Foundation funded improvements and programs that ensured the Fair would be just as enjoyable as everyone remembered it,” said Foundation Executive Director Anna Zeck. “It’s our hope that the community will help us reach our goal so that we can continue to make a difference at the Fair Park in 2022 and beyond.”