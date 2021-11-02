Something Special from Wisconsin "Boxes of Fun" return for holiday season

WI DATCP

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced a new “Boxes of Fun” series through the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program. These boxes make it easy for consumers to give fun, unique holiday gifts while supporting local Wisconsin businesses.

Boxes are available for purchase online through Christine’s Kitchens, a SSfW member, at https://bit.ly/3CM7QVm.

“It is more important than ever to support Wisconsin businesses,” said SSfW Program Director Lois Federman. “When people purchase a Box of Fun, they’re helping local businesses across our state thrive. Each dollar spent is an investment in, not only a local business, but also in Wisconsin's economy.”

Holiday boxes range in price from $39 to $139 and are available in eight varieties: Small Snack Box, Pamper Yourself, A Surprise Gift, Brunch Munch, Snack Attack, Morning Madness, A Hodge Podge, and Cook With It. Boxes include products from a variety of SSfW member businesses, including Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, Ugly Apple Café, Addicting Pretzels, Confections by Joel, The Maple Dude, Palo Popcorn, Mudd Creek, Duke’s Nuts, Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge, Honestly Cranberry, and many more.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 19, 2021 to receive by Thanksgiving and Dec. 17, 2021 to receive by Christmas. The price of the boxes does not include shipping costs. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois for $10. The cost to ship anywhere else in the continental United States is $25.

To learn more about the Something Special from Wisconsin™ program, visit https://somethingspecialwi.com.