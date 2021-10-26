Dairy Innovation Hub releases second annual report

University Wisconsin-Madison

The Dairy Innovation Hub has released its second annual report that reflects progress and activities from July 2020 through June 2021.

The report outlines the major accomplishments of the Hub, both since its inception and during the preceding fiscal year.

Read and download the report from the Hub website https://dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu/annual-report/.

“Research is more of a marathon than a sprint. When challenges are identified, research questions are asked and results come on timelines of years, not days or weeks,” says Dr. Heather White, faculty director of the Hub and an associate professor in the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences at UW–Madison. “This further emphasizes the importance of having existing expertise in Wisconsin to address critical challenges, working on tomorrow’s solutions, and asking bold, daring questions. The Hub’s strategy has been to balance this long-term vision with short-term victories.”

Highlights of the report include:

More than 100 projects funded across three campuses and four priority areas

$2.2 million for equipment to build research capacity

$7.8 million total allocated for new dairy initiatives for the 2021 fiscal year

Eleven faculty searches across three campuses, resulting in 12 new faculty hired

Collaborative and synergistic initiatives across three campuses

Engaged advisory council and three active steering committees

In addition to releasing the annual report, the Hub will host two events in November to showcase funded research. The virtual Dairy Summit on Nov. 17 focuses on new projects and is formatted for a general audience. The Dairy Symposium on Nov. 18 will dive deep into the Hub’s most advanced stage research and is available in-person or via livestream.