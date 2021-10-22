Tight supply, high prices could impact 2022 growing season.

Purdue University

Supply chain disruptions and material shortages are fueling speculation about a herbicide shortage for the 2022 agriculture growing season. Bill Johnson, Purdue professor of weed science and Purdue Extension weed specialist, is encouraging producers to plan to minimize the impact on corn and soybean production in the Midwest.

Glyphosate (Roundup) and glufosinate (Liberty) are the two main active ingredients that potentially may be in short supply for the next growing season.

Allan W. Gray, executive director of the Purdue University Center for Food and Agricultural Business, said “Flooding, COVID-19 outbreaks and congested ports disrupted production and exports in China for months, resulting in chemical manufactures rationing supply.”

Johnson warns, “Plan your upcoming weed control strategies to accommodate for limited availability because of supply or price of these two active ingredients. Even if there isn’t a widespread shortage, farmers will likely encounter higher chemical prices resulting in major challenges for corn and soybean production.”