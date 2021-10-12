Wisconsin legislators participate in on-farm nutrient stewardship field day

WFBF

ROCK SPRINGS, Wis. – Wisconsin legislators, state agency representatives and local officials attended an on-farm field day to learn about sustainable farming practices through the Sustainable 4RWI partnership. Sustainable 4RWI focuses on the 4R approach to nutrient stewardship – using the right nutrient source, at the right rate, at the right time, in the right place – that allows for the achievement of cropping system goals including enhanced environmental protection, increased farmer profitability and improved sustainability.

The field day was hosted by Ken Nolden of Narrow’s Dairy in Rock Springs on September 24 as a partnership between Sauk County Farm Bureau and Insight FS. The event provided the opportunity for discussion on nutrient management plans and precision farming technologies with Insight FS, on-farm research with Discovery Farms and Sauk Soil and Water Improvement Group (SSWIG), and conservation programming and Nitrogen Management with GROWMARK Agronomy.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to involve our county boards and town officials to further the conversation about happens on the farm every day when it comes to nutrient management,” said Mike Turner, Sauk County Farm Bureau President. “We are proud to highlight the work Sauk County farmers are doing to conserve the land and water.”

Narrow’s Dairy utilizes farming practices to improve soil health and reduce the risk of soil erosion. Discovery Farms and SWIGG provided a demonstration of how this conservation practice protects soil structure and water quality. Insight FS staff shared how they work with farmers to utilize 4R nutrient stewardship principles and technology to meet crop needs and environmental objectives.

“Through the use of technology, we support farmers in applying nutrients at the right rate in the right place, ensuring we are practicing good stewardship of our natural resources,” said Nikki Wagner, CAFO specialist at Insight FS. “Who can better inform policymakers than those that put in the work every day?”

Sustainable 4RWI is a collaborative project between the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Insight FS to showcase how farmers and ag retailers can work together to sustainably manage crop nutrients using the 4R method. The project is led locally by the host farmer, county Farm Bureau representatives and Insight FS field staff.