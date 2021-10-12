What’s squeaking? National Cheese Curd Day is October 15th

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

National Cheese Curd Day is upon us, and soon cheese lovers near and far will come together to collectively celebrate the irresistible Wisconsin Cheese that is adored around the world. Get in on the fun and celebrate like a Wisconsinite by taking a bite out of the snack that squeaks!

“Wisconsinites are truly obsessed with cheese, and while we tout some of the most awarded cheeses in the world, we know there is a unique fascination with our cheese curds,” says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “In Wisconsin, cheese curds are just part of our culture—we look forward to getting curds fresh at local farmers markets and cheese shops around the state—still warm from being made that morning. Many restaurants across the state sell more cheese curds than French fries and nearly every Wisconsinite can tell you which restaurant makes their favorite fried cheese curd. This is our day to celebrate, and we are excited to share our love for all things curds with the rest of the country.”

How can you celebrate National Cheese Curd Day like a Wisconsinite? Cheese the day and take these five actions to become a true curd nerd:

Learn all about curds. A cheese curd is young cheddar that has been separated from the whey early in the cheesemaking process. On a microscopic level, cheese curds are made up of proteins that are bound together with calcium. When you bite into a cheese curd, this protein and calcium structure rubs against the enamel on your teeth, making the signature squeaking sound. These randomly shaped little cuties are traditionally eaten at room temperature within the first 24 hours after they’re made, making them popular in cheesemaking regions like Wisconsin. Get your hands on the curds. White or orange, fresh or fried, perfectly plain or flavored, there is so much to love about Wisconsin cheese curds. Look for cheese with the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® badge at your local store to ensure you’re getting the freshest, most authentic curds from the State of Cheese®. Don’t see fresh cheese curds sold at your local store? Order online at https://wisconsincheese.com/our-cheese/order-online/cheese-curds. Prepare your feast. Eat them fresh straight out of the bag, toss them on a salad, use them on a cheese board, or put them on a burger. Experiment in your own kitchen by whipping up a batch of deep fried or air-fryer cheese curds by visiting https://wisconsincheese.com/recipes. Visit your local Culver’s. Looking for some fried cheese curd action? Get your taste buds ready and find a Culver's location near you! While Culver’s serves their Wisconsin Cheese Curds every day, on October 15 there will be a very limited supply of their special CurderBurger available at locations nationwide! Join Cheeselandia. The team at Wisconsin Cheese is shipping out fresh curds to their biggest fans nationwide for a virtual event this week. This VIP group, called Cheeselandia, gets exclusive opportunities to meet Wisconsin makers and connect with fellow cheese fans from all 50 states. Consider joining the community at Cheeselandia.com.

Can’t get enough of this cheesy goodness? Wisconsin is the only state that requires a license to make cheese, the only place outside Switzerland with a Master Cheesemaker Program, and home to the nation’s only Cheese Curd Master Cheesemaker. Discover everything there is to know about The State of Cheese® at WisconsinCheese.com.