Latest U.S. and WI corn and soybean production reports available

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin corn production is forecast at 506 million bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service - Crop Production report.

Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 172.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast, but down 1 bushel per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 3.95 million acres, with an estimated 2.94 million of the acres planted to be harvested for grain.

Soybean production is forecast at 112 million bushels. The yield is forecast at 54.0 bushels per acre, up 5.0 bushels per acre from the September 1 forecast, and up 2.0 bushels per acre from 2020. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 2.10 million acres with 2.07 million acres to be harvested.

Production of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures for hay is forecast at 1.96 million tons, down 27 percent from the previous year. Yield is expected to average 2.30 tons per acre, down 0.90 ton per acre from last year. Harvested area is forecast at 850,000 acres, up 10,000 acres from 2020.

Production of other hay is forecast at 481,000 tons, down 39 percent from last year. Yields are expected to average 1.30 tons per acre, down 0.20 ton from last year. Harvested area is forecast at 370,000 acres, down 160,000 acres from last year. The forecasts in this report are based on October 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time.

National Summary

United States Summary Corn production for grain is forecast at 15.0 billion bushels, up slightly from the previous forecast and up 6 percent from 2020.

Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 176.5 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.2 bushel from the previous forecast and up 5.1 bushels from last year.

After a thorough review of all available data, acreage estimates are unchanged from last month. Total planted area, at 93.3 million acres, is unchanged from the previous estimate, but up 3 percent from the previous year.

Area harvested for grain, forecast at 85.1 million acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but up 3 percent from the previous year.

Soybean production for beans is forecast at a record 4.45 billion bushels, up 2 percent from the previous forecast and up 5 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 51.5 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.9 bushel from the previous forecast and up 0.5 bushel from 2020.

After a thorough review of all available data, acreage estimates are unchanged from last month. Total planted area, at 87.2 million acres, is unchanged from the previous estimate, but up 5 percent from the previous year. Area harvested for beans, forecast at 86.4 million acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but up 5 percent from the previous year.

The next crop production forecasts, based on conditions as of November 1, will be released on November 9.