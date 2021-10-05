Wisconsin Make it with Wool winners announced

Wisconsin State Farmer

Elizabeth Colwell and Kimberly Westenberg will compete at the National Make it with Wool compeition in San Diego in January.

Colwell of La Valle and Westenberg of Watertown were the winners of the state Make it with Wool competition at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival in Jefferson last month.

Ten contestants competed in the garment competition across five divisions: Preteen, Junior, Senior, Adult, and Made For Others. The winners of each division are as follows: Preteen- Abigail Schultz, Columbus; Junior-Elizabeth Colwell, La Valle; Senior- Kimberly Westenberg, Watertown; Adult-Jessie Weiss, Fort Atkinson; Made For Others-Holley Schwartz, Watertown.

Colwell and Westenberg's garments will be judged on fashion and construction by a panel of judges representing the fashion industry, wool and fiber industry and sewing professionals. A style show featuring all contestants will be held during Saturday’s American Sheep Industry banquet.

In addition to the garment competition, eight contestants competed in the Adult Novelty competition. Receiving a cash award, the top three honors were: first place - Kathy MacKay, Clintonville; second place - Wynn Wittkopf, Pewaukee; and third place - Jessie Weiss, Fort Atkinson.

Three special awards went to the following entrants: Best constructed garment - Becky Piette, Rothschild; Best constructed novelty item - Kathy MacKay, Clintonville; Best use of yarn - Karen Kottwitz, Hartford.

The Wisconsin Make It With Wool program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival and the Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Association.

Wisconsin Make It With Wool is a fashion and design competition that challenges Wisconsin residents to sew, knit, crochet, weave or felt garments and/or novelty items. All entries must be made from at least 60% wool fabric or yarn. Garment entries are judged based on their marketability, creative use of wool, construction, and appropriateness to contestants age and lifestyle.