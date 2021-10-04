Wisconsin cows claim top spots in Red & White show at Expo

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin cows owned the spotlight in the Red & White show at World Dairy Expo last week. Joline-Red exhibited by Milk Source and L. Fischer of Kaukauna was tapped as the Grand Champion of the 2021 International Red & White Show at World Dairy Expo while Scenic-Edge Jordan-Red of Delevan won the Grand Champion and intermediate title in the Junior Show.

Antia Absolute Joline-Red, winner of the Aged Cow, Six-Year-Old & Over Class, was named Grand Champion Female and Senior Champion Female of the International Red & White Show, October 1, and took home the Allen Hetts Grand Champion Trophy and $1,000 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award.

The Reserve Grand Champion Female and Reserve Senior Champion Female, Westcoast Defiant Addison-Red, was second place in the Aged Cow, Six-Year-Old Cow & Over class, and Addison was exhibited by Westcoast, Quebequa and Colganados of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada.

Intermediate Champion Female was awarded to Three-year-Old Scenic-Edge Jordan-Red and exhibited by Jacey and Hadley Ross of Delavan, Wisconsin. Following Jordan in the Junior Three-Year-Old Cow, Milksource Renaissance-Red was crowned the Reserve Intermediate Champion Female for exhibitor Golden Oaks Farm, Wauconda, Illinois.

The first place Winter Heifer Calf, Dorloy-K Guinness-Red-ET, was named Junior Champion Female. Guinness was shown by Kenlee Philips of Lingleville, Texas and was awarded the $500 Junior Champion Cash Award presented by Cargill Animal Nutrition. Sco-Lo Dice Hotstuff-Red-ET, Reserve Junior Champion Female and the winning Fall Heifer Calf, was exhibited by Fly-Higher Holsteins and Andy Reynolds of Corfu, New York.

Premier Breeder and Premier Breeder of the Heifer Show is Apple Partners, LLC of Lanark, Illinois. Arizona Dairy Company, Jacey and Hadley Ross, of Delavan, Wisconsin was Premier Exhibitor. Premier Sire was Mr D Apple Diamondback and Premier Sire of the Heifer Show was Mr Blondin Warrior-Red-ET.

Premier Exhibitor of the Heifer Show was awarded to Hilrose Holsteins, Joseph Brantmeier Family of Hilbert Wisconsin.

Placing a total of 334 animals in the International Red & White Show were official judge Pierre Boulet from Montmagny, Quebec, Canada and associate judge Richard Landry of Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults, Quebec, Canada.

Betley Unstp Lionize-Red-ET, the second-place Winter Heifer Calf and Reserve Junior Champion, was exhibited by Claire and Jacob Betley of Pulaski, Wisconsin.