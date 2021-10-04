Wisconsin cow defends title in International Guernsey show

Wisconsin State Farmer

Valley Gem Atlas Malt-ET won back to back titles at World Dairy Expo. The Six-Year-Old & Older Cow from Cumberland, Wis., took home the honor of Grand Champion Female and Best Bred and Owned of the International Guernsey Show. She is owned by Valley Gem Farms.

Five-Year-Old Springhill Kojack Uno-ET of Springfield, MO, earned Reserve Grand Champion and Reserve Senior Champion honors.

Judge Molly Sloan of Columbus, Wis., tapped Junior Three-Year-Old Cow, Dix-Lee Method Journey, of Phillipsburg, MO, for Intermediate Champion honors. Winning Reserve Intermediate Champion was Dix-Lee Kojack Dont Doubt Me-ETV, the first-place Senior Two-Year-Old, exhibited by Haley Beukema & Lauryn Weisensel of New Richmond, Wisconsin.