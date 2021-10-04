Wisconsin cow defends title in International Guernsey show

Wisconsin State Farmer
The second time's a charm for Valley Gem Atlas Malt of Valley Gem Farms of Cumberland, Wis., who won Grand Champion Female and Best Bred and Owned of the International Guernsey Show at World Dairy Expo.

Five-Year-Old Springhill Kojack Uno-ET of Springfield, MO, earned Reserve Grand Champion and Reserve Senior Champion honors.

Judge Molly Sloan of Columbus, Wis., tapped Junior Three-Year-Old Cow, Dix-Lee Method Journey, of Phillipsburg, MO, for Intermediate Champion honors. Winning Reserve Intermediate Champion was Dix-Lee Kojack Dont Doubt Me-ETV, the first-place Senior Two-Year-Old, exhibited by Haley Beukema & Lauryn Weisensel of New Richmond, Wisconsin.

