Red & White champions stand victorious in the WDE Junior show

WDE

The Red & White Champions stood victorious at the end of World Dairy Expo 2021 in the Junior Show. Scenic-Edge Jordan-Red, exhibited by Jacey and Hadley Ross of Delavan, Wisconsin was crowned Supreme Champion of the Junior Show at World Dairy Expo 2021 on Saturday, October 2.

The Supreme Champion Heifer of the Junior Show was Dorloy-K Guinness-Red-ET, the Junior Champion of the International Junior ­­­­­Red & White Show. Guinness, the first place Winter Heifer Calf, was exhibited by Kenlee Philips of Lingleville, Texas.

Reserve Supreme Champion of the Junior Show honors were awarded to Homeridge T Annette, the Grand Champion of the International Junior Jersey Show. Annette is owned by K&D Nickels, T Freson, M Sell and S Stanford of Watertown, Wisconsin.

The Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer of the Junior Show was Pit-Crew Formula Tawny, the Junior Champion of the International Junior Brown Swiss Show. Tawny is leased and exhibited by Abby Foss and owned by Pit-Crew Genetics of Cambridge, Minnesota.

Shakira wins Supreme Champion

A crowd favorite, Erbacres Snapple Shakira-ET, rose to the top of World Dairy Expo as the 2021 Supreme Champion on Saturday, October 2. Shakira is owned by Ferme Jacobs, Ty-D Holsteins, Theraulaz, and Ferme Antelimarck of Cap-Sante, Quebec, Canada.

Her winning streak began on Saturday with wins in the International Holstein Show including the first-place Six-Year-Old and Older Cow, Senior Champion and Grand Champion. Taking the title of Reserve Supreme Champion of World Dairy Expo was the Grand Champion of the International Brown Swiss Show, Cutting Edge Thunder Faye, owned by Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion of Copake, New York.

Dorloy-K Guinness-Red-ET owned by Kenlee Philips of Lingleville, Texas, was named the Supreme Champion Heifer after claiming the Junior Champion title during Thursday’s International Red & White Show. The Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer title went to the Junior Champion of the International Jersey Show, SVHeaths Kid Rock Jaden, owned by Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California.