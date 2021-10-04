Intermediate champions claim fame in '21 International Jr. Jersey Show

WDE

A Senior Three-Year-Old from Watertown, Wis., Homeridge T Annette, was named Grand Champion Female and Intermediate Champion of the 2021 International Junior Jersey Show. Annette was shown by K&D Nickels, T Freson, M Sell and S Stanford.

Winning the Reserve Grand Champion Female of the Junior Show and Reserve Intermediate Champion Female of the Junior Show was Meadowridge Triple Crown Fae, exhibited by M, K & T Riebe and A & A Anderson of Cumberland, Wis. Fae was the second-place Senior-Three-Year-Old.

Rounding out the champion group were Senior Champion Female of the Junior Show, Rolling Spring Premier Lucille, and Reserve Senior Champion Female of the Junior Show, Stoney Point Colton Edele. Lucille was the winning Four-Year Old Cow shown by Evan Jauquet of Pulaski, Wisconsin. Following Lucille in the Four-Year-Old Cow class was Edele of Tulare, California.

International Jersey Show

Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California returned to World Dairy Expo to once again take home Grand and Reserve Grand Champion awards in the International Jersey Show for the second Expo in a row.

Grand Champion Female was awarded to Bri-Lin Valson Spritz after winning the Six-Year-Old & Older Cow Class and Senior Champion Female. The Reserve Grand Champion Female was Summer Breeze Tequila Gayle, who was also the top Senior Three-Year-Old Cow and Intermediate Champion.

The victorious streak began for Vierra Dairy Farms with SVHeaths Kid Rock Jaden, who was named the Junior Champion Female after winning the Summer Yearling Heifer Class.

The Four-Year-Old Cow, Rexlea Joel Karausel claimed the Reserve Senior Champion Female, exhibited by Glamourview-Iager & Walton of Walkersville, Maryland. Rounding out the champion group is Pacific Edge Premier Diva-ET, Senior-Two-Year-Old Cow, as the Reserve Intermediate Champion Female, exhibited by Pacific Edge of Tillamook, Oregon.

Official judge Chad Ryan of Fond Du Lac, Wis. and associate judge Kevin Doeberiener of West Salem, Ohio placed a total of 130 animals in the International Junior Jersey Show.