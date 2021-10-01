Lake Mills' Fudge takes home International Milking Shorthorn title at WDE

WDE

2018 Grand Champion, Maple Fudge Of 12 Oaks, owned by Colton and Ashley Brandel of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, made her return to World Dairy Expo in spectacular fashion. Claiming Senior and Grand Champion titles in the 2021 International Milking Shorthorn Show, Fudge received the $1,000 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award and the Alan Hetts Memorial Trophy.

Winning Aged Cow, Corstar Presto Lulu-ET, bred and owned by Cory and Kristen Salzl of Litchfield, Minnesota, was named Reserve Senior and Reserve Grand Champion.

Gin-Val Logic Lauretta-EXP, the first place Senior Three-Year-Old Cow, bred and owned by Johnathon Clark of Cornish, New Hampshire, was tapped as Intermediate Champion. Reserve Intermediate Champion honors went to Hard Core KY-Blue Abigail-EXP, the winning Junior Three-Year-Old Cow, owned by Taylor Graves of Danville, Kentucky.

The first and second place Summer Yearling Heifers captured Junior and Reserve Junior Champion titles at the International Milking Shorthorn Show. The title of Junior Champion went to Valley View Fires Ash-EXP, owned by M and C Gregory, M Upchurch and S Wolf of Hebron, Illinois. Misty Meadow Dairy of Tillamook, Oregon captured Reserve Junior Champion with Bagley Bog TC Miss Merica.

Maier's of Sitzer, WI win premier breeder award

Premier Breeder went to Lazy M Farm, Herman and Michael Maier of Stitzer, Wisconsin and Peter Vail of Englewood, Florida earned Premier Exhibitor. Premier Sire was North Stars Presto-ET-EXP. In the heifer show, Premier Breeder was Heavenly Show Cattle, Monroe, Wisconsin and Premier Exhibitor honors went to Lazy M Farm, Herman and Michael Maier of Stitzer, Wisconsin. Halpin Muddy Rockstar-TW was named Premier Sire of the heifer show.

Official judge Dean Dohle of Pleasant Hope, Missouri and associate judge Keith Fisher of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania placed 208 entries.