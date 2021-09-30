Wisconsin youth shine in WDE Youth Showmanship Contest

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin showmen held their own facing off against competition from across North American during the 2021 World Dairy Expo Youth Showmanship Contest on Sept. 27. Nearly 300 exhibitors competed in this year’s contest with youth from Ohio and Iowa coming out on top of the three divisions.

Winning the Junior Division and the W. Terry Howard First Place Award was Colton Thomas of North Lewisburg, Ohio. Earning spots among the top 15 in the junior division of youth ages 9-13 were Wisconsin showmen: Ana Mikkelson, Stoughton, 2; Peyton Voegeli, Poynette, 3; Brianne Vandoske, Cleveland, 4; Bentley Brantmeier, Hilbert, 11; Brady McConnell, Lancaster, 12; Taylor Ferguson, Mount Horeb, 14; and Justin Brandel, Lake Mills, 15.

Jonathan Krogman of Ashton, Iowa won the Intermediate Division and the Howard Voegeli First Place Award, a custom embroidered jacket presented by Images Custom Embroidery. The Iowa native also collected clippers from Andis Company.. Wisconsin youth competing in the division against 14-16 year olds were: Calvin Bening, Arlington, 3; Tessa Schmocker, Whitewater, 6; Rebecca Murphy, Poynette, 8; Brooke Zillges, Larsen, 10; Wesley Winch, Fennimore, 11; Logan Harbaugh, Marion, 14 and Summer Hammann, Barron, 15.

In the Senior Division, Cole Kruse of Dyersville, Iowa placed first and won the Keith King First Place Award. Placing among the top 15 in the division of 17-21 year old showmen were Wisconsinites: Dakota Brown, Deerfield, 6; Dana Johnson, Tomah, 8; Mariah Eichenberg, Fort Atkinson, 10; Ashlee Garbers, La Crosse, 12; Gracie Ziegler, Appleton, 14 and Grady Wendorf, Ixonia, 15.

Karen Wheatley, Stephanie Aves Schroeder and Steven Fraser served as the official judges of the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Division, respectively.