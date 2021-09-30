Wisconsin growers produce results in World Forage Analysis Superbowl at WDE

WDE

The World Forage Analysis Superbowl evaluated 343 entries and presented awards to top five finishers at the Brevant seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon during World Dairy Expo.

Herrington Farms Inc. of Troy, N.Y., was awarded as the Grand Champion Forage Producer with their BMR Corn Silage and was presented $2,500 from Kemin Animal Nutrition & Health for that honor. The Grand Champion First-Time Entrant cash award of $2,000, sponsored by New Holland, went to Marty Farms of Sterling, Ohio.

Additionally, two Quality Counts Awards were presented to competitors. In the area of Quality Counts Corn Silage, Kensinger Farms, Martinsburg, Pa.., took home top honors, sponsored by Silostop. The top award for the Quality Counts Hay/Haylage went to Legacy Farms, Shell Lake, Wis., and was sponsored by CROPLAN by WinField.

Wisconsin growers ranking in the top five placings from each category are:

Grand Champion Baleage – Sponsored by Agri-King Inc.—1st Place – Jenks Jerseys, Marathon; 2nd Place – Denmar Acres, Greenleaf; and 4th Place – Coulee Crest LLC, Cashton.

Grand Champion Dairy Hay – Sponsored by W-L Research—1st Place – Olson Farms, Lena; 2nd Place – Donald and Nancy Hasselquist, Osceola; and 3rd Place – Mark Rueth, Oxford.

Grand Champion Grass Hay – Sponsored by Barenbrug USA—1st Place – Cozy Nook Farm, Waukesha; 4th Place – Donald and Nancy Hasselquist, Osceola.

Grand Champion Alfalfa Haylage – Sponsored by Ag-Bag by RCI—1st Place – Todd Mark, Elmwood; 2nd Place – Opportunity Acres, Lena; 3rd Place – Ciolkosz Dairy, Thorp; and 4th Place – Mike Redetzke, Colby.

Grand Champion Mixed/Grass Haylage – Sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition—1st Place – Opportunity Acres, Lena; 2nd Place – Morning View Dairy LLC, Merrill; 3rd Place – Leuer Dairy, Oconto; 4th Place – Legacy Farms, Shell Lake; and 5th Place – Four Cubs Farm, Grantsburg.

Grand Champion Standard Corn Silage – Sponsored by Scherer Inc.—1st Place – Egan Family Dairy, Omro; 3rd Place – Jenson Family Farms, Elk Mound; and 5th Place – Olson Farms, Lena.

The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership between Dairyland Laboratories Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, US Dairy Forage Research Center, University of Wisconsin and World Dairy Expo. To learn more, visit foragesuperbowl.org.

Sponsors of the 2021 World Forage Analysis Superbowl were led by Platinum Sponsor, Brevant seeds. Other supporters included division sponsors, Ag-Bag by RCI, Agri-King, Inc., Barenbrug USA, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, NEXGROW Alfalfa, Scherer Inc. and W-L Research. Additional funds were provided by Micro Technologies, Passion Ag, Inc. and Provimi.