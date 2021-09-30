Wisconsin cows capture honors in International Jr. Holstein Show

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin cows captured high honors in the intermediate and junior divisions of the International Jr. Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo.

Hobby-Hill Denver Elizabeth, owned by Gracin and Chesney Speich of Orfordville, Wis., topped the Junior Two-Year-Old Cow Class and was Champion Bred and Owned of the Junior Show before winning the Intermediate Champion title. The Reserve Intermediate Champion was Roll-N-View Jcby Emery, owned by Caitlin Bennet of Schodack Landing, New York. Emery was the winning Junior Three-Year-Old Cow.

Wisconsin cows locked up the Junior Championship honors with Jeffrey-Way Drman Tavor-ET, owned by Emma Kate & Ava Hendrickson of Belleville, Wis., winning the Junior Championship. Tavor-ET won the Summer Yearling Heifer Class. Taking Reserve Junior Champion honors was Milksource Unix Chassup-ET, who won the Fall Yearling Heifer Class. She is owned by Harbaugh and Viergutz of Marion, Wis.

The winning Four-Year-Old cow, Tusc-Vu Avalanche Cali-ET, took home Senior and Grand Champion titles for owner Isaac Folts of North Collins, New York. The cow also received the $500 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award and the Lillian & Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award. The Reserve Senior and Reserve Grand Champion was Gamblin Armani Glade from Maynard, Iowa.

Evaluating the 228 entries were official judge Brandon Ferry, Hilbert, Wis., and associate judge Tyler Reynolds, Corfu, New York.