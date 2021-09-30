Wisconsin cow Karmina wins International Ayrshire Show

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin breeders Budjon Farms and Peter and Lyn Vail earned top honors in the International Ayrshire Show at World Dairy Expo.

Marilie Gentleman Karmina took home the Senior and Grand Champion titles, the $1,000 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award and the Allen Hetts Grand Champion Trophy during the International Ayrshire Show on Sept. 28, 2021.

The top cow also won the Six-Year-Old Cow & Over Cow Class. The Reserve Grand Champion was Palmyra Predator B Ruthless-ET, shown by Kurt Wolf and John Cannon of Epworth, Iowa. Ruthless stood at the top of the Junior Three-Year-Old Cow Class on her way to the Intermediate Champion Female title.

The Reserve Senior Champion was awarded to Toppglen Wishful Thinking-ET, shown by Tanner, Brennan, Marissa and Logan Topp of West Salem, Ohio. Wishful Thinking won the Lifetime Component Merit Cow Class before winning Reserve Senior Champion. Reserve Intermediate Champion was the second-place Junior Three-Year-Old Cow, Miss Malibu Mimosa, shown by Duane Cole, Michelle Wolf and Mellissa Burns of Epworth, Iowa.

Premier Breeder was awarded to Old-N-Lazy, Epworth, Iowa. Peter Vail of Englewood, Florida won Premier Exhibitor. Palmyra Berkely Reagan-ET was named Premier Sire. The same individuals were also awarded these mirrored awards in the heifer show.

Official judge Michael Creek of Hagerstown, Maryland, and associate judge Jamie Howard from Burgessville, Ontario, Canada, placed a total of 266 animals in the International Ayrshire Show.