WI wins fourth straight National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging contest title

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin claimed top honors in the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at World Dairy Expo, winning for the fourth year in a row. The Wisconsin senior team members Jenna Gries, Lauren Siemers, Clarissa Ulness and Emma Vos. The team is coached by Paul Siemers and Angie Ulness.

The team which hails from Manitowoc County will represent the U.S. at the international competition next summer in Europe.

Florida was runner up followed these team rounding out the Top Five: New York, Ohio and Maryland.

Wisconsinites receiving recognition include: placing in Top Ten individuals overall were Clarissa Ulness, 682, third; Jenna Gries, 681, fourth. Wisconsin placed first in the Reasons category with Jenna Gries, finishing first in the category, Clarissa Ulness, seventh and Lauren Siemers, eighth.