Lakeside Foods acquires Cher-Make Sausage Company

Wisconsin State Farmer

Lakeside Foods, Inc. has purchased Cher-Make Sausage Co., a 93-year-old maker of authentic summer sausage, hot dogs, bologna and bratwurst in Manitowoc.

The company released a statement explaining that the acquisition will give current Lakeside Food customers more diversity in products, and that the company is exploring new possibilities. The Cher-Make management team will remain in place and daily operations will not be interrupted. All Manitowoc location employees will be kept on. The purchase price of the acquisition is not yet known.

“Cher-Make is a respected maker of premium sausage and meat products, with a long history in the Manitowoc community, and we’re honored to carry on the Cher-Make legacy,” said Joe Yanda, President and CEO of Lakeside Foods. “The acquisition will further diversify our product offerings for Lakeside customers and open up new avenues for business growth and product innovation.”

“Joining the Lakeside Foods family will give Cher-Make a bright future to continue making authentic sausage products and expand our distribution footprint,” said Tom Chermak, President of Cher-Make Sausage. “Lakeside's solid reputation in the industry for operational excellence and quality food products means Cher-Make employees will enjoy strong, stable ownership to continue building on what my grandfather began nine decades ago."