Ag Briefs: Fire destroys Manitowoc County barn

Wisconsin State Farmer

LANCASTER, WI

Cele-BRAT October Pork Month

To help the Wisconsin Pork Association Cele-BRAT October Pork Month, you’re invited to take part in a brat tour of Wisconsin. Meat processors throughout Wisconsin will be distributing punch cards to win a tailgating package and chance to win half a hog. Ask about receiving a punch card from any of the listed meat shops below.

To participate, follow these guidelines: visit one of the participating locations and pick up a punch card; get punch card stamped after purchasing Wisconsin Brats at a minimum of three different locations; mail in your postcard no later than Nov. 15 after getting all 5 brats stamped

List of Locations: Pernat Haase Meats, Juneau; Richland Locker Co., Richland Center; Straka Meats, Plain; Stoddard's Meat Market, Cottage Grove; Sorg's Quality, Darien; The Conscious Carnivore, Madison; Wisconsin River Meats, Mauston; Lake Geneva Country Meats, Lake Geneva; Becks Meats, Oshkosh, Kaukauna; Hoesly Meats, New Glarus; Integrity Meats, Elroy; Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market, Lodi; Meat Shoppe, Lancaster; Prem Meats, Spring Green, Prairie Du Sac; Strum Locker, Strum; Miesfeld’s Meat Market, Sheboygan; People’s Meat Market, Stevens Point and Falls Meat Service, Pigeon Falls.

NEILLSVILLE, WI

Pasture walk at Brubaker's farm

Clark County UW-Extension, Clark County Land Conservation, and Eberly Ag Services are hosting a pasture walk at Marlin Brubaker’s farm, W7724 Center Rd., Thorp, WI. The pasture walk will take place on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 9:30 – 3:00pm. Registration begins at 9:30 am.

Speakers include Michael Erdman – CCA on “Organic Matter and Soil Health in a Pasture System.” Followed by Clark County Land Conservation on the “No-Till Drill Program.” Following lunch, Matt Lippert will speak about “Establishing Winter Cereals.” The day will conclude with a pasture walk where participants can discuss grass and legume species, interseeding, fertility, and grazing management.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Registration is required to ensure enough lunch for attendees. To register call 715-743-5121.

MADISON, WI

WI FFA Foundation welcomes new board members

Commemorating the end of an atypical campaign and program year for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, the Foundation board approved four new board members at their July meeting. The Foundation marked a $463,000 campaign total raised for ag education and FFA, despite program disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation also recognized the service and contributions of three retiring members: Danielle Waterworth of CNH Industrial, Ginger Braml of AgroChem, and Kathleen Murphy of TASC.

The Foundation Board is now led by 2021-22 President Jessie Kreke. Jessie serves as a senior marketing manager for Culver Franchising Systems, LLC.

New board members representing Wisconsin agriculture and FFA sponsors are Natalie Killion, of Green Bay; Tom Kwak, Ridgeland; Aaron Tigert, Black Earth; and Nathan Weinkauf, Waterford.

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI

Fire destroys Manitowoc County barn

A fire reported around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, destroyed a barn at a farm on Manitowoc Road, but firefighters from three counties kept it from taking a home just west of the barn and other nearby structures.

The Brillion News reported that the fire happened on the north side of Manitowoc Road, which is in the Brillion Fire District.

MADISON, WI

Egg, chicken numbers down

Wisconsin egg production during August 2021 was 171 million eggs, down 6% from last month and down 11% from last year, according to the latest Chickens and Eggs report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The average number of all layers on hand during August 2021 was 6.68 million, down 5% from last month and down 13% from the same month last year. Eggs per 100 layers for August were 2,554, down 1% from last month but up 2% from last August.

MADISON, WI

The Wisconsin DNR received notification from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Outagamie County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). With this new CWD detection, Outagamie County is now considered a CWD-affected county.

State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on baiting and feeding deer in counties when a farm-raised or wild animal tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis in the county where detected and any other counties within a 10-mile radius of the positive animal’s known location.

This will create a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Outagamie County, and a two-year baiting and feeding ban in Calumet County, as required by law starting Oct. 1, 2021.

BARABOO, WI

WHA to honor 2021 Wall of Fame inductees

The Wisconsin Holstein Association will welcome Sunnyside Standout-TW, EDR V I Angie Melvina and Emil Titel as the 2021 Wall of Fame inductees. Award presentation for these outstanding individuals will take place at the WHA State Holstein Picnic hosted at Selz-Pralle Dairy, Humbird, on October 9.

This year’s Wisconsin Holstein Wall of Fame Bull is Sunnyside Standout-Twin, VG-85 Gold Medal Sire. Standout was born in 1962 at Sunnyside Farms, owned by the Borgwardt family of Valders. He went into service at Tri-State Breeders in Westby, Wisconsin, later to be known as Accelerated Genetics.

EDR V I Angie Melvina EX-93 3E GMD DOM is the 2021 Wall of Fame Cow. Melvina’s story starts at EDR Farms in Palmyra where she was bred by the Marsh family – Ron and Doris and daughters Karen and Laura.

The Wall of Fame Person is Emil Titel of Plymouth, the renowned breeder of several of the foundation cows and bulls of the breed in the 1920s and 1930s. Titel, born in 1874 in Glenbeulah, purchased some heifers in 1906 that became the foundation of three important families: Vickery Vales, Klazerinas and the Little Gifts that were influential in the Charles Konop, John Pester, Pabst Farms, John Hetts’ Crescent Beauty-Admirals, Kyland, Osborndale, Dunloggin, Pinehurst and Wisconsin Reformatory herds.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Biden Administration considers biofuel blending cuts

The Biden administration is considering big cuts to the nation’s biofuel blending requirements, according to a document seen by Reuters, a move triggered by a broad decline in gasoline demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

If adopted, the proposal would be a win for the oil industry, most notably PBF Energy and CVR Energy, which argues biofuel blending is costly.

The cuts would anger ethanol producers such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and the nation’s corn farmers who produce the raw ingredients for ethanol – by far the most widely used biofuel.

The Reuters article stated that, “Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency, which administers the nation’s biofuel policy, would reduce blending mandates for 2020 and 2021 to about 17.1 billion gallons and 18.6 billion gallons, respectively, the document showed. That would be lower than a level of 20.1 billion gallons that had been finalized for 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic.

LANSING, MI

Tar spot impact on Michigan corn yields could be significant

Tar spot is wreaking havoc on cornfields across lower Michigan, leaving once-promising yields in danger of dropping by 60- to 100-bushels.

Theresa Sisung, Michigan Farm Bureau field crops specialist reported that a few weeks ago, record yields were being anticipated in some parts of Michigan. However, the rapid spread of tar spot is taking a serious toll on impacted corn, leading to weaker stalks and smaller kernels in many cases.

HUDSON, WI

WBPA to host fall conference in Hudson

The Wisconsin Bison Producers Association (WBPA) is hosting its fall conference on October 15-17, 2021 in Hudson, Wis..

The conference speakers include Jim Matheson, asst. director of the National Bison Association, who will present “Bison 101: An Introduction to Basics of Bison Production”. In addition, John Halstead, manager of Turner Enterprises Fawn Lake Ranch, will present “Bison Handling: Low Stress for Success”. Wayne Lautsbaugh, owner of Crescent Meats, Cadott, Wisconsin, will discuss the status of meat processing in the current market.

The conference concludes with a ranch tour of Jeremy Allemann’s Big Creek Bison in Baldwin, Wisconsin.

For more information and to register Rebecca Ries at 920-923-2028 or bluestembison@gmail.com or check the WBPA Website www.wibison.com.

WASHINGTON D.C.

U.S. beef exports increase, reflecting large shipments to China

Last week, the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) stated in its Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook report that “...U.S. beef exports totaled 297 million pounds, exceeding last July’s exports by 17.9 percent or 45 million pounds.

Total beef exports for the January–July period in 2021 were up 21 percent over the first 7 months of 2020, with 14.4 percent being shipped to China, the report summarized.

Also with respect to U.S. beef exports, the ERS report noted that, “The forecasts for 2021 third and fourth quarters were raised 20 million and 10 million pounds to 900 and 845 million pounds, respectively, on anticipated strong beef demand from key trading partners. The annual forecast for 2021 was revised up 30 million pounds to 3.414 billion pounds. The forecast for 2022 was unchanged from last month at 3.270 billion pounds.”

EL SEGUNDO, CA

Beyond, Impossible join crowded plant-based chicken market

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods found success with realistic plant-based burgers. Now, they're hoping to replicate that in the fast-growing but crowded market for plant-based chicken nuggets.

Beyond Meat said Monday that its new tenders, made from fava beans, will go on sale in U.S. groceries in October. Walmart, Jewel-Osco and Harris Teeter will be among the first to offer them.

Impossible Foods began selling its soy-based nuggets this month at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and other groceries. They’ll be in 10,000 stores by later this year.

More than 50 brands of plant-based nuggets, tenders and cutlets are already on sale in U.S. stores, according to the Good Food Institute, which tracks plant-based brands.