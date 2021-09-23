World Dairy Expo to adopt new event schedule in 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Dairy farmers adapt every day, and now it’s World Dairy Expo’s turn.

Beginning in 2022, officials announced that World Dairy Expo will be held Sunday through Friday while remaining at its home in Madison, Wisconsin, the Alliant Energy Center.

The impetus for the change is to improve efficiencies for all stakeholders, from exhibitors to attendees to event partners, officials said.

According to a news release, over the years Trade Show exhibitors have requested a shorter exhibition period to better align with today’s trade show industry standards. However, the new schedule will still include five days of showring events including breed shows on the iconic colored shavings.

This new event schedule also brings with it a breed show rotation plan.

Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, World Dairy Expo will officially start its’ 6-day event with youth activities and contests. The Dairy Cattle Show will begin on Monday, and the Trade Show will kick off on Tuesday. Expo will wrap up on the night of Friday, Oct. 7 with the naming of the Supreme Champion after a week of competition, commerce, education and networking.

Officials say that adding Sunday and the youth events and contests to the Expo schedule offers strong continuity of event dates and brings additional prestige to these historic contests – upholding the show's commitment to every key stakeholder group.

Education and networking will continue to play a consistent role in events throughout World Dairy Expo. Attendees can anticipate the return of Tanbark Talks, Expo Seminars, Virtual Farm Tours, Expo en Español, Knowledge Nook Sessions and Dairy Forage Seminars.

More information about the 2022 World Dairy Expo schedule changes and breed show rotation can be found here, https://worlddairyexpo.com/pages/WDE2022.php.