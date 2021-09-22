Markets and Management Practices set as topics for Expo Seminars

Wisconsin State Farmer

Returning September 28 through October 2 for its 54th event, World Dairy Expo is once again bringing those who are Instrumental to the Industry to Madison, Wisconsin to speak on topics centered around technology, management practices, finances and niche markets during this year’s Expo Seminars. These seminars will be presented daily in the Mendota 2 meeting room of the Exhibition Hall.

Most Expo Seminars are approved for one continuing education credit for members of the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists (ARPAS). Continuing education credits for members of the American Association of State Veterinary Boards – RACE Program are still pending.

Sponsors of the 2021 Expo Seminars include Micro Technologies, National Milk Producers Federation, Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc., The National Dairy FARM Program and VAS.

The following is the schedule of 2021 Expo Seminars:

Tuesday, September 28

1:00 p.m. — Spreadsheets, Apps and Software for your Dairy, Dr. Larry Tranel, Jennifer Bentley and Fred Hall, Extension Dairy Field Specialists, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach - Dairy Team

Wednesday, September 29

11:00 a.m. — How We Are Evaluating Farm Loans - Panel (Sam Miller, BMO Harris Bank; Roger Murray, Farm Credit East; and Matthew Wilson, Rabo AgriFinance with moderato: Millaine Wells, WFRV-TV, Green Bay, Wis.)

1:00 p.m. — Dairy Cow Productivity: More Important to the Profitability of Your Dairy Operation Than You Think , Peter Vitaliano, Ph.D., National Milk Producers Federation

Thursday, September 30

11:00 a.m. — The Changing Landscape of Milk Marketers and Processors, Corey Geiger, Managing Editor, Hoard’s Dairyman

1:00 p.m. — Practical Employee Management Strategies, Dr. Robert Hagevoort, Associate Professor and Extension Dairy Specialist, New Mexico State University

Friday, October 1

11:00 a.m. — The Future of Beef on Dairy, Heifer Inventory Management, Dr. Larry Corah, Emeritus Professor, Kansas State University; Supply Chain Consultant, Select Sires, Inc.

1:00 p.m. — Value-Added Products and Niche Marketing - Panel, Panelists: Chris Casiello, Arethusa Farm Dairy; Garry Hansen, Lady Lane Farm; Alise Sjostrom, Redhead Creamery with moderator: Kaitlyn Riley, Wisconsin Beef Council

Saturday, October 2

11:00 a.m. — What Would the Food Supply Look Like Without Animal Agriculture?, Dr. Mary Beth Hall, Research Scientist, U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, USDA-Agricultural Research Service