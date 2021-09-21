World Beef Expo open this weekend at WI State Fair Park

Each year people from around the country visit Milwaukee for one of the Midwest's largest cattle expositions – World Beef Expo. This year's 29th annual World Beef Expo 2021 will run from Sept. 23-26 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The event is held in conjunction this year with the annual Harvest Fair that combines family fun with fall activities and a large farmers market.

During the expo's four-day run, over 5,000 livestock enthusiasts will crowd the IH Case Coliseum to watch cattle and exhibitors hailing from 26 different states participate in nearly 30 beef cattle breed classes in the showring.

Last year's show boasted almost 1400 open and junior show entries. The event is open to the public with free admission.

A Collegiate Cattle Judging Contest, Youth Showmanship, an indoor/outdoor trade show, and a youth sweepstakes contest round out the schedule of activities.

People of all ages come to see, show, buy and sell cattle while enjoying a weekend of fun with friends and family.

The Open show begins at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 in the Coliseum. In Ring 1: Red Angus, American Aberdeen, Commercial and Breeds with less then 10 heads in alphabetical order will compete. Brad Winegardner of Ohio will serve as the judge. Will Coor of Ohio will serve as judge in Ring 2 judging the following breeds: Chianina, Mini-Hereford, Charolais and Highland.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the open show resumes at 8 a.m. in the Coliseum with the following breeds being shown in Ring 1: Angus, Simmental, Percentage Simmental, Murray Grey – national show; Belted Galloway; and Belted Galloway Appx. Judge Brigham Stewart of Kansas will preside over the competition. Oklahoman Jerrod Arthur will serve as judge in Ring 2 judging the following breeds: Hereford; Maine-Anjou; Maintainer; American British White Park – National Show; Shorthorn and Shorthorn Plus.

The Pinnacle Sale brings in bidders and spectators on Saturday afternoon. The day's events conclude with the Supreme Champion Cattle Drive, a spectacular event showcasing the best of the best. The Supreme Champion Drive will begin at 7 p.m. with all breed champions competing for Supreme Grand Champion in each division starting with bulls, then cow-calf pairs followed by heifers.

The popular Trade Show will run from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Silent auction will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. Winning bidders are asked to pick up items at the close of the show each day.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Collegiate Judging contest will begin at 9 a.m. on the floor of the Coliseum. At the end of the Market Animal Show, all grand and reserve breed champions will be eligible for the top 5 market animals.

The Youth Showmanship contest, open to exhibitors ages 8-21 will begin at 1:30 p.m. A Pee Wee Division is also on the docket.