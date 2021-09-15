Evers proclaims Sep. 19-25 WI Farm Safety and Health Week, presidential proclamation expected

Governor Tony Evers proclaimed the week of Sep. 19-25 the official Wisconsin Farm Safety and Health Week, the sixth year the state has done so.

John Shutske, director of the UW Center for Agricultural Safety and Health, said he also expects President Biden to issue a similar proclamation Monday, Sep. 20 on the national level. The proclamation signed by Evers recognizes the countless hours that go into farming and agriculture, one of the state's largest industries at $104.8 billion a year.

"Wisconsin's agricultural producers work tirelessly to provide an abundance of high-quality grains, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, livestock, and more on almost 65,000 farms, consistently and proudly placing our state among the world's top agricultural exporters," the proclamation read.

The proclamation goes on to describe farmers' iron will to continue doing what they do despite enormous economic and weather-related challenges. Agriculture is consistently one of the most dangerous occupations to work in as many people working on farms suffer unique health issues. Many organizations are working to help farmers and ag laborers avoid accidents and injuries, some of which end in death.

"Farms can be made safer through agricultural leadership and workplace safety education for farmers, agricultural workers, and family members, along with a commitment by farm operators to identify and eliminate hazards, the improved design of farm machinery, the use of personal protective equipment, and the engagement of those in our farming communities who provide support, technical services, healthcare, and supplies," the proclamation read.