World Dairy Expo Tech Spotlight brings new products to light

WDE

For years, World Dairy Expo® has been the place to introduce new ideas and innovations to the global dairy industry. The World Dairy Expo Tech Spotlight takes this tradition to the next level by creating a platform, both virtually and in Madison, for dairy technology start-ups to formally present their ideas to dairy producers around the globe.

The 2021 World Dairy Expo Tech Spotlight will be hosted virtually on September 16 at 1 p.m. (CST) with free event registration available now at https://www.wdetechspotlight.com/ This online component will be followed by an in-person event during World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin on September 28 at 10:30 a.m. (CST).

Hosted by AgriTech Capital with support from World Dairy Expo, the Spotlight brings together elite dairy tech start-ups and gives them the opportunity to meet with top dairy farmers, virtually or physically.

“All the start-ups selected propose solutions that solve a critical problem for dairy producers and as a result help them maximize efficiencies and increase profitability. This is an extraordinary opportunity for them to show their products in action,” shares Aidan Connolly, AgriTech Capital President.

Both the virtual and in-person components of the World Dairy Expo Tech Spotlight will be divided into two parts, a showcase of the innovations followed by a panel discussion with industry experts including: Marcia Endres, PhD, Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, Animal Science, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; Trevor DeVries, PhD, Professor and Canada Research Chair, Animal Biosciences, University of Guelph; and Jeffrey Bewley, PhD, Analytics and Innovation Scientist, Holstein Association, USA.

Each featured start-up has digitally based technology for the dairy industry such as robots, cameras, or sensors and addresses a specific need identified by producers like feed bunk management, cow behavior monitoring, cow health, milk quality, manure treatment or labor efficiencies. Amongst the companies participating in this year’s edition are Advanced Animal Diagnostics, Cainthus, HerdDogg, Labby, Livestock Water Recycling, Milc group, PharmRobotics, Piper Systems and SmaXtec.

“These technologies, and those found in the Trade Show at World Dairy Expo, can help dairy producers in many aspects on the farm,” says Scott Bentley, World Dairy Expo General Manager. “Expo is pleased to have a part in offering the WDE Tech Spotlight both virtually and in-person at WDE 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin this fall.”