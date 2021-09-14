Inaugural scholarships awarded to Iowa County Master Showman participants

Wisconsin State Farmer

MINERAL POINT – Iowa County youth Joey Robinson and Julia Searls finished one and two following in the Iowa County Master Showman contest.

Senior showmen from the beef, dairy, goat, sheep and swine projects competed for the honors during the 7th annual Iowa County Master Showman Contest at the Iowa County Fair on Labor Day weekend.

Master Showman Contest participants complete against one another in showing all five species, beef, dairy, goat, sheep and swine. Exhibitors were evaluated on their ability to answer questions and how well they showed each species in a series of rounds. The judges then ranked the participants on their showing ability, species knowledge and attitude in the show ring.

Judges for the event include: beef, Grace Link; dairy, Jenna Broege; goat, Mackenzie Torstenson; sheep, Ron Patterson and swine, Kayla Klitzman.

This year for the first time, two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to participants from previous years that are furthering their education at an accredited university or technical college.

This year’s Iowa County Master Showman Contest winner was Robinson, Mineral Point with Searls, Cobb as runner-up.

The inaugural recipients of a $1,000 scholarship were Nathan Daniels from Cobb and Morgan Vondra from Mineral Point. In addition to the scholarships, each of the ten participants in the showmanship contest received a $100 cash prize.