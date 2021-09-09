Former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo to speak at Dairy Strong Conference

Mike Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State in the Trump administration, will be headlining the list of guest speakers to appear at next year's Dairy Strong Conference hosted by the Dairy Business Association in Madison.

The conference, being held at Monona Terrace Jan. 19-20, 2022, is the organization's largest annual event that brings together stakeholders in the dairy industry to discuss topics such as sustainability, technology and industry progress. Featured events include a supply chain panel discussion, trade show, breakout discussion sections and the Wisconsin Master Cheese Reception. There is also a virtual option for conference goers.

“We always strive to provide programs, presenters, speakers and sessions that are innovative, instructive and inspiring,” DBA President Amy Penterman said. “It’s so important to provide a rich experience for our farmers, processors and the many others who make up such a critical part of our economy, rural communities and food system.”

Other speakers include Ryan Estis, a sales and leadership expert with 20 years of business experience; John O'Leary, an inspirational speaker and best-selling author who suffered a traumatic burn incident as a child; and a legislative guest who is yet to be announced.

Mike Pompeo served as Secretary of State from 2018 until the end of the Trump administration in 2021. He also is the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency and was a member of the House of Representatives for six years in Kansas' fourth district.

Registration for farmers is open for free until Nov. 1, after which rates will be $150 per person for the full conference, $100 for one-day attendance and $75 for virtual attendance. Corporate rates, schedule and other information are located on the website at https://www.dairyforward.com/page/dairystrong.