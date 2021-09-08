The DeLong Co. donates $40,000 to 18 fire departments for grain bin equipment

Wisconsin State Farmer

The DeLong Co., Inc announced a $40,000 donation to go towards grain bin rescue equipment at 18 local fire departments, including five departments in Wisconsin.

Grain bin entrapments are dangerous and can lead to death in a matter of minutes. Most entrapments occur at family farms and have a 60% fatality rate. But with specific equipment, such as a grain bin tube or small rescue auger, fire departments can complete entrapment rescues and save lives. With harvest season close by, entrapments are more and more likely to happen.

“Our goal is to ensure that local fire departments are equipped and trained to aid the farming community, in the event of a worst-case scenario on a grain farm,” said David DeLong, President of The DeLong Co., Inc. “First responders really only have a short window of time to save someone.”

Donations were given to the following fire departments: