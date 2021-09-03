Kate VandenBosch to step down as UW-Madison CALS dean in 2022

Wisconsin State Farmer

Kate VandenBosch announced her intent to step down as dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at UW-Madison in 2022 recently.

While serving as dean for a decade, VandenBosch oversaw the creation of the Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center and also led the implementation of the annual $7.8 million investment from the state in the school's Dairy Innovation Hub. The Global Health undergraduate program was also launched under her leadership, and beginning this fall semester the college will roll out a new organic agriculture certification program.

“Being the dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at UW–Madison has been a privilege and a joy," VandenBosch said in a statement. "The impact that your efforts have on advancing knowledge, providing opportunities for our students, and on the wider world is truly extraordinary.”

Her colleagues also praised her efforts to improve the school since 2012.

“Kate has been a champion for the agriculture industry in Wisconsin over the last decade, and has helped to keep CALS on the cutting edge of research and teaching,” UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “Her impact will be felt on campus and across the state for many years to come.”

“We are enormously grateful for Kate’s leadership in CALS and across campus," provost Karl Scholz said. "She is unflappable and wise, and under her leadership CALS has created a very bright future for the many stakeholders passionate about the college.”