Gundrum wins 2021 Dodge County Holstein Futurity

Wisconsin State Farmer

Marybee Absolute Lovin-Red, owned and exhibited by Mary Gundrum of Marybee Holsteins in Hartford, Wis., was the top Holstein at the annual Dodge County Holstein Futurity held during the Dodge County Fair on Aug. 21, 2021.

According to show organizers, 139 animals were entered as calves for this year’s show, with 24 of those entries exhibited as cows. Eddie Bue from Milksource Genetics, Kaukauna, Wis., judged the show.

In order to qualify for the futurity show, exhibitors must enter the animals as calves and show them as 2 year olds after they've had their first calf.

Instead of wearing the traditional dairy whites, Holstein handlers don formal attire as they circle the ring with their prize animal. Organizers say it's a unique event that allows Holstein breeders in the Dodge-County area to introduce the dairy industry to the general public.

Nehls-Valley Holsteins, Hustisford, Wis., earned second and third place finishes with Nehls-Valley AW LimitedRed and Nehls-Valley Sidekick Sisco, respectively. Limited-Red was also awarded “best udder” of the show.

Sam Pitterle, Watertown, Wis., received first place honors in the junior division with Smith-Crest Dback Vixen-ET, with Ian Spoke of Waterloo, Wis., placing second with Northcrest Toohot 3318.

Sam Pitterle captured best-dressed female honors while Treyton Hildebrandt, Hustisford, was the best-dressed male. Hildebrandt Family Farm, Hustisford was dubbed the best-dressed group.

The Dodge County Holstein Futurity will celebrate its 20th anniversary at the 2022 Dodge County Fair, Aug. 17-21, 2022.