Alsum Farms & Produce to host 4th annual Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K & 2 Mile Walk on September 11th to Benefit FFA Chapters

Wisconsin State Farmer

Looking for a way to support local FFA chapters, have fun and get some exercise to boot? Then Alsum Farms & Produce potato-fueled 4th annual Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk is the place to be.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 with registration opening at 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at Alsum Farms & Produce in Friesland, Wis.

“Alsum Farms & Produce is excited to host the 4th annual Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K to help support local FFA Chapters and provide a unique opportunity to learn about the nutritional and economic benefits of Wisconsin Potatoes,” said Nikki Jedlowski, Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K Event Coordinator. “Potatoes are versatile and a good-for-you food that fuels performance for everyday athletes and those seeking an active lifestyle.”

Attendees are invited to run or walk the scenic rural route nestled within the Amish countryside in Friesland, the highest point of elevation in Columbia County. The bucolic route will start and finish at Alsum Farms & Produce. All miles and turns will be marked along the course whether you’re doing the 5K or 2 mile walk and a water station will be at the 5K turn around point.

To register visit https://bit.ly/3yhnkgV or print a registration form that can be found at Alsum Farms & Produce website at www.alsum.com and mail with payment to: Alsum Farms & Produce, Attn: Nikki Jedlowski, PO Box 188, Friesland, WI 53935. Register by Friday, August 27 to guarantee a T-shirt.

Registration categories include: Ages 12+ ($25); Ages 11 & Under ($15); and free Kids Fun Run.

Packet pick up is available on Friday, September 10th from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Alsum Farm & Produce. Registration opens at 7:30 am Saturday, Sept. 11. The Kids Fun Run race around the potato shed will start at 8:55 a.m. and the 5K and 2 mile walk starts at 9 a.m. The top three male and female finishers in each category will receive awards.

Additionally, event highlights will include:

Farm Fresh Produce & Cambria-Friesland Chamber of Commerce Member Vendor Market

Walk through the Wisconsin Spudmobile – a state-of-the-art mobile education vehicle focused on potato and vegetable production takes visitors on a journey from the farmer’s field to the dinner plate

Photo Op & Meet “Spudly”

Alsum Potato samples, fruit and water post-race

Alsum Farms & Produce is located at N9083 County EF, Friesland, WI (If using GPS, use Cambria, WI 53923).

For nearly five decades, Alsum Farms & Produce has been a leading grower, packer and shipper of locally grown potatoes, onions and provider of fresh, quality produce.