Website offers regenerative agriculture resources for multiple audiences

University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources

Regenerative agriculture has sparked considerable interest over the last few years, offering a toolbox of practices that aim to increase soil health, protect water quality, and enhance conservation approaches on farms.

Major food and agriculture companies such as General Mills, Bayer, Walmart, Cargill, Corteva, Pepsico, Unilever, and even clothing companies like Wrangler have recently prioritized regenerative agricultural practices.

Reflecting this surge of attention, the University of Missouri’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture has launched a new website with a wealth of information on regenerative agriculture.

“Our goal with this new website is to allow farmers, landowners, farm advisors, and even consumers to access a wide range of information on regenerative agriculture practices and concepts,” said Rob Myers, director of the Center. “We’ve included guidance on getting started with regenerative approaches and organized over 100 resources in terms of publications and videos from various authors and other organizations that provide additional insights on these topics.”

“The new site offers resources for different levels of expertise, so that different people can learn about practices and target outcomes associated with regenerative agriculture,” said Kelly Wilson, assistant director for the Center. “Farmers and landowners can learn how to implement practices or how to use government and private programs to support implementation of regenerative practices. Farm advisors can find resources to help their clients. Interested consumers and companies can learn how regenerative agriculture addresses issues important to them, like climate change.”

To engage these varied audiences, the Center for Regenerative Agriculture partners with a diverse range of organizations and interest groups in Missouri, the Midwest and nation-wide

“Conservation in Missouri has a rich history, and the current and future challenges and opportunities facing our state will be well-served with the formation of MU’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture,” said . Greg Luce, director of research for the Missouri Soybean Association and Merchandising Council. “The MU Regenerative Ag website will be a much-needed central point for information in conservation-related areas of interest.”

Interested parties can visit the website at cra.missouri.edu and sign up for the Center’s newsletter to receive monthly updates on what’s happening in regenerative agriculture.