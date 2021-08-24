There's a new shine to grandpa's 1952 Farmall Cub

Dori Lichty
Special to the Dodge County Fair
View Comments
Waupun teen Cameron Pokorny restores Grandpa’s tractor for Dodge County Fair.

“The tractor is a 1952 Farmall Cub,” said Cameron Pokorny, Waupun. “My Grandpa gave it to me. He used it when he farmed; he was a dairy farmer his whole life.”

As an older member of the Waupun FFA and the Achievers 4-H Club, Pokorny thought now’s the time to put his plan into action.

“I had the tractor a few years and thought it was a waste to let it sit around. So, I talked to my FFA advisor at school, Mr. (Ryan) Seichter, about restoring the tractor. He teaches tech-shop classes and everything related to that. He said let’s do it.”

Pokorny was able to blend the tractor-restoration process with his education.

“I decided to take advanced ag maintenance, so I could work on it during school. Then I finished it this summer,” said Cameron who is a member of the Waupun FFA.

Starting in April of this year, Pokorny put a lot of effort into learning about his tractor.

“It was an all-hands-on-deck project. I had to talk to different people to learn about the various parts and aspects of the tractor. I really liked learning how to paint with a spray gun. Once the tractor was sandblasted, I learned to use a primer and paint with a reducer or hardener to help the paint go through the spray gun. I also had to rebuild the carburetor, which was a great learning experience for me.”

The satisfaction of finishing the tractor-restoration project is significant for Pokorny.

“I finished it on Monday (of fair week); it started right up on the first try. The project is a testament to what can happen if you put your mind to something and see it through. In addition, having it in great condition helps me to pass it along as a family heirloom. I’m really grateful for that,” Cameron said.

Pokorny’s restored 1952 Farmall Cub tractor was on display in the Youth Building during the Dodge County Fair, Aug. 18-22, where many visitors had a chance to see the vintage tractor and read about the teen's efforts.

View Comments