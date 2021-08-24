There's a new shine to grandpa's 1952 Farmall Cub

Dori Lichty

Special to the Dodge County Fair

“The tractor is a 1952 Farmall Cub,” said Cameron Pokorny, Waupun. “My Grandpa gave it to me. He used it when he farmed; he was a dairy farmer his whole life.”

As an older member of the Waupun FFA and the Achievers 4-H Club, Pokorny thought now’s the time to put his plan into action.

“I had the tractor a few years and thought it was a waste to let it sit around. So, I talked to my FFA advisor at school, Mr. (Ryan) Seichter, about restoring the tractor. He teaches tech-shop classes and everything related to that. He said let’s do it.”

Pokorny was able to blend the tractor-restoration process with his education.

“I decided to take advanced ag maintenance, so I could work on it during school. Then I finished it this summer,” said Cameron who is a member of the Waupun FFA.

Starting in April of this year, Pokorny put a lot of effort into learning about his tractor.

“It was an all-hands-on-deck project. I had to talk to different people to learn about the various parts and aspects of the tractor. I really liked learning how to paint with a spray gun. Once the tractor was sandblasted, I learned to use a primer and paint with a reducer or hardener to help the paint go through the spray gun. I also had to rebuild the carburetor, which was a great learning experience for me.”

The satisfaction of finishing the tractor-restoration project is significant for Pokorny.

“I finished it on Monday (of fair week); it started right up on the first try. The project is a testament to what can happen if you put your mind to something and see it through. In addition, having it in great condition helps me to pass it along as a family heirloom. I’m really grateful for that,” Cameron said.

Pokorny’s restored 1952 Farmall Cub tractor was on display in the Youth Building during the Dodge County Fair, Aug. 18-22, where many visitors had a chance to see the vintage tractor and read about the teen's efforts.