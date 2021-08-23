Could ground pork be key to increased meat sales?

NPB

Last month, the National Pork Board (NPB) re-set the meat case in 35 Hy-Vee stores across Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska to test if ground pork placement could increase overall meat department sales.

The Checkoff-funded test-and-learn project is a collaborative effort with the regional grocery chain, the Iowa Pork Producers Association, Minnesota Pork Board and Nebraska Pork Producers Association. The test will run through mid-November.

Early feedback has been positive from Hy-Vee meat department managers. 210 Analytics, NPB’s third-party data analytics resource, showed last month’s nationwide sales revenue for ground pork was up nearly 23% compared to July 2019, and up just slightly from the uniquely strong sales last year.