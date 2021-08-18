Cedar Crest 4-H ice cream naming contest accepting entries

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Inc.

Cedar Crest Ice Cream of Cedarburg, and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up for the tenth year running to present the “Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Contest” for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. More than 1600 clubs are eligible to create and submit a flavor ‘recipe’ with the top clubs named as finalists, and the top flavor produced for summer 2022.

According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.

“The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest beginning next July,” she said.

The annual contest has already yielded popular flavors including Deep Woods, created by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club and Wisconsin Campfire S’mores, created by the Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond. This year’s winning flavor was Tractor Tracks, created by the Country Clover 4-H Club in Green Lake County.

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judges the entries. The company manufacturers more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, sherbet and sorbet at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, plant, and distributes products in five states. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest, including Wisconsin Campfire S’mores and Big Muddy, are a result of the contest.

More information and the entry form are available at www.cedarcresticecream.com. Entries are due by November 12, 2021. The winner will be announced in December 2021.