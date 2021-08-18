2021 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest winners

Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted 417 entries for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, which took place June 24 at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured 49 classes, including new classes for cheese curds, custard and edam and gouda.

From this lineup of impressive cheesemakers, judges selected the 2021 Grand Master Cheesemaker, Grand Champion Butter, Grand Champion Yogurt, Grand Champion Sour Cream and Grand Champion Milk at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thursday, August 12 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The top entries in each class include:

Mild Cheddar—Foremost Farms USA – Marshfield,1; Sartori Company, Plymouth, 2; Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, Theresa, 3.

Aged Cheddar—Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan, 1; AMPI – Blair, 2; Henning’s Cheese for The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan, 3.

Colby, Monterey Jack—Arena Cheese, Arena, 1; Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, 2; Arena Cheese, Arena, 3.

Swiss Styles—Chalet Cheese Cooperative, Monroe, 1; Richard Buss, Jr., Monroe, 2; Chalet Cheese Cooperative, Monroe, 3.

Brick, Muenster— Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, 1; Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, La Farge, 2; Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, 3.

Mozzarella—Agropur, Appleton, 1 and 2; Foremost Farms, Richland Center, 3.

String Cheese—Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, 1; V&V Supremo Foods – Chula Vista Cheese Company, Northbrook, 2; Baker Cheese Factory Inc, Saint Cloud, 3.

Blue Veined Cheese— Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, 1; Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. – Mindoro, Mindoro, 2; Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, 3.

Feta—Agropur, Appleton, 1 and 2; Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 3.

Flavored Pepper Cheese—Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, 1; Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, Inc. Theresa, 2; Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, 3.

Flavored Soft Cheese—Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, 1; Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 2; Nasonville Dairy, Inc., Marshfield, 3.

Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese—Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, 1, 2 & 3.

Smoked Cheese—Agropur, Appleton, 1; Forgotten Valley Cheese, South Wayne, 2; Foremost Farms USA Cooperative, Baraboo, 3.

Flavored Hard Cheese—Sartori Company, Plymouth, 1 and 2; Emmi Roth, Fitchburg, 3.

Cold Pack Cheese, Cheese Food—Pine River Prepack, Newton, 1, 2 & 3.

Pasteurized Process Cheese, Cheese Food, Cheese Spread—AMPI’s Dinner Bell Creamery, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Portage, 1, 2 & 3.

Reduced Fat or Lite Cheese—Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 1, 2 & 3.

Open Class – Soft and Spreadable Cheese—Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, 1; Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, 2 and 3.

Havarti—Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 1; Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, 2; Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 3.

Flavored Havarti—Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, 1 and 2; Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 3.

Open Class – Semi-Soft Cheese—Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery, Fort Atkinson, 1; Brunkow Cheese of Wisconsin, Darlington, 2; Agropur, Appleton, 3.

Open Class – Hard Cheese—Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, 1; Sartori Company, Plymouth, 2; Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Turtle Lake, 3.

Flavored Goat Milk Cheese—Mosaic Meadows, LLC, Kaukauna, 1, 2 & 3.

Natural Goat Milk Cheese—Clock Shadow Creamery, Milwaukee, 1; Mosaic Meadows LLC, Kaukauna, 2 and 3.

Latin American Cheese—V&V Supremo Foods – Chula Vista Cheese Company, Northbrook, 1 and 2; Mill Creek Cheese, Arena, 3.

Sheep & Mixed Milk Cheese—Mosaic Meadows, LLC, Kaukauna, 1; Cedar Grove Cheese, 2 and 3.

Gouda & Edam—Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery, Fort Atkinson, 1; Hill Valley Dairy LLC, Lake Geneva, 2; Chalet Cheese Cooperative, Monroe, 3.

Unflavored Cheese Curds—Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC, Luxemburg, 1; Decatur Dairy Inc., Brodhead, 2; Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC, Waterloo, 3.

Flavored Cheese Curds—Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg, 1 and 2; Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain, 3.

Salted Butter—Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, La Farge, 1; Graf Creamery Inc., Bonduel, 2; Old World Creamery, Sheboygan, 3.

Unsalted Butter—Cropp Cooperative/Organic Valley, LaFarge, 1; Old World Creamery, Sheboygan, 2; Weyauwega Cheese, Sun Prairie, Weyauwega, 3.

Flavored High Protein Yogurt—Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 1.

Unflavored High Protein Yogurt—Klondike Cheese, Monroe, 1 and 2.

Open Class – Flavored Yogurt—Yodelay Yogurt, Madison, 1 and 2; Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 3.

Open Class – Unflavored Yogurt—Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 1.

Drinkable Cultured Products—Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, 1, 2 & 3.

Open Class – Flavored Sour Cream—Westby Cooperative Creamery, Westby, 1 and 2.

Open Class – Unflavored Sour Cream—Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 1; Sigma Darlington, Darlington, 2 and 3.

Low Fat Sour Cream—Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe, 1, 2 & 3.

2% Fluid Milk – White—Lamers Dairy, Inc., Appleton, 1; Weber’s Farm Store, Marshfield, 2.

1% Fluid Milk – Chocolate—Lamers Dairy, Inc., Appleton, 1.

Flavored Custard—The Creamy Pig, Cedarburg, 1, 2 & 3.