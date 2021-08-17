Wisconsin Holstein hosts 2021 All-Breeds Futurity at Wisconsin State Fair

WHA

Judge Brian Kelroy of Deforest Wis., judged and placed seven outstanding three-year-old cows on Saturday, August 14 in West Allis, Wis., at the Wisconsin Holstein Association’s All-Breeds Futurity.

Coming out on top was Dreamfix Splash of Sun-ET exhibited by Landon and Mylie Wendorf, Kylie Nickels, and Christian Sachse, of Ixonia. They took home a $1,500 prize sponsored by Compeer Financial. Best Bred & Owned, and Best Udder of Show Best Bred & Owned was sponsored by Wisconsin Holstein Association and Best Udder of Show was sponsored by CentralStar Cooperative.

Second place went to Ryan-Vu Doorman Maiti-ET exhibited by Ryan-Vu Holsteins of Fond du Lac, Wis. They were awarded $750 sponsored by International Protein Sires.

Third place was awarded to Milgene Jezabels Dream-Red exhibited by Hildebrandt Family Farm of Hustisford, Wis. earned third place and received $500 sponsored by Agropur.

Junior Owned & more

The top placing junior owned entry was How-Low Defender Raindrop exhibited by Dana Johnson of Tomah. She was presented an award sponsored by Angela Davis Brown, Ma-Brown Holsteins and Jerseys and a $50 prize sponsored by the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association.

Top Milk Production and Top Fat and Protein Production was awarded to Milgene Defiant Triday exhibited by Hildebrandt Family Farms. They were awarded two $25 cash prizes sponsored by Brian Greenman, Rural Mural Insurance Agent.

While the show is focused on the cows, their exhibitors also competed for Best Dressed Awards. Best Dressed Junior went to Dana Johnson, Tomah while Ty Hildebrandt of Hustisford won Best Dressed Adult Male and Amy Ryan of Fond du Lac earned Best Dressed Adult Female honors.