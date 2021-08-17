Rain helps to improve crop conditions

Timely rain showers across southern Wisconsin helped to improve crop conditions, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Despite the recent rainfall and high humidity, soil moisture levels are still well below average.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 13% short, 67% adequate and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 13% short, 69% adequate and 9% surplus.

Well over half of the state's corn crop is in the dough stage, one day ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn condition was 80% good to excellent, three percentage points above last week.

Soybean plants continued to mature, with 97% of them blooming and 83% setting pods. A handful of crop reporters in the southern half of Wisconsin noted that some soybean fields are beginning to color. Soybean condition was rated 77% good to excellent, three percentage points above last week.

The oats crop continued to lag. While 98% of the plants were coloring, just over half of the state's oats crop was harvested, a week behind last year. The condition of the crop continued decline, with 71% of the crop rated good to excellent, four percentage points below last week.

The potato harvest continued to crawl forward with 20% of the crop out of the ground. The condition was rated 94% good to excellent, one percentage point below last week.

Winter wheat is reported 96% harvested for grain

The third cutting of alfalfa hay is 74% complete, 2 days ahead of last year and three days ahead of average. The 4th cutting has begun in most areas and is 4 percent complete. All hay condition was rated 73% good to excellent, one percentage point below last week.

Pasture condition was rated 62% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.