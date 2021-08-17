Emmi Roth named Grand Master Cheesemaker at 2021 dairy products auction

One of the state's largest dairy auctions, the Governor's Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction, made its comeback this year at the Wisconsin State Fair, selling more than 30 varieties of cheese, butter, yogurt, custard and sour cream.

Seymour-based specialty cheese producer Emmi Roth brought their "Roth Grand Cru Reserve," a nutty and creamy alpine-style cheese, to the table this year. The company was named Grand Master Cheesemaker, an award highly-sought after by cheesemakers of all kinds. Eighteen pounds of the cheese sold to Milwaukee restaurant Saz's for $100 a pound in the auction.

"(The award) means everything. We're a specialty cheese company working in Wisconsin and we produce European-inspired, smear ripened cheeses, like the Grand Cru Reserve. So to win awards like this and have that recognition is huge," said Madeline Kuhn from Emmi Roth. "We can do the same thing that imported cheeses do, right here in Wisconsin."

Samples from each cheese included in the sale were offered to guests buffet-style, complete with crackers, fruit, jams and wine pairings. The night's highest per-pound bid settled at $700 for the Crave Brothers' chocolate mascarpone, a dessert cheese that got rave reviews.

The auction raises funds for the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board as well as student scholarships. Francesca Frederick was awarded a $1,000 scholarship; Frederick is a student at UW-Platteville in animal science and agribusiness.

The grand champions in butter, custard, sour cream and yogurt were also named:

Grand Champion Butter: CROPP Cooperative and Organic Valley, LaFarge

Grand Champion Custard: The Creamy Pig, Cedarburg

Grand Champion Sour Cream: Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe

Grand Champion Yogurt: Yodelay Yogurt, Madison and Weber's Farm Store, Marshfield

Below are all the final bids for the dairy products.